Local fishermen asked to participate in survey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Local recreational fisherman have been invited to participate in a survey about recreational reporting of catches. The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council, which oversees the closure of snapper and grouper species such as red snapper and black sea bass, asked anglers to report their catches in different manners over the past few years during the mini seasons that opened fishing for short amounts of time. The methods ranged from telling personnel stationed at popular boat ramps to downloading an app called My Fish Count. All of these efforts are underway to provide more accurate information about the health of the stock of fish and numbers of particular species thriving.

You can click here to take the survey...

The study, conducted through the graduate program at UNC-Chapel Hill, will assess perceptions of the South Atlantic snapper grouper fishery and thoughts on recreational electronic reporting, including the new recreational electronic reporting pilot platform MyFishCount, created by the South Atlantic Fisheries Management Council (SAFMC) in partnership with the Snook and Gamefish Foundation.

Throughout the survey, there are references to “snapper grouper species”, which indicates the 55 species that make up the snapper grouper complex. This complex includes three sea bass species, 17 grouper species, 10 snapper species, seven porgy species, five grunt species, five jack species, three tilefish species, two triggerfish species, hogfish, spadefish and wreckfish.

According to the survey site, the survey should take around 10 minutes to complete. There are no correct or incorrect responses and you may stop the survey at any time. You must be at least 18 years or older to participate. If you are younger than 18 years old, please stop now. To protect your identity as a research subject, all responses to the survey will be anonymous. In any publication of this research, your name or other private information will not be used.

If you have any questions about this research, please contact Erin Spencer by emailing etspencer@unc.edu. If you have questions or concerns about your rights as a research subject, you may contact the UNC Institutional Review Board at 919-966-3113 or by email to IRB_subjects@unc.edu (reference number: IRB Study #17-3349).

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.