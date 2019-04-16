Lyrid meteors may be hard to spot even with clear skies

Although skies will be clear, bright moonlight will diminish prospect for spotting meteors.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Starting tonight, keep an eye to the sky because meteors will increase over the next week peaking on the morning of April 23 during the 2019 Lyrid meteor shower.

The peak will come Tuesday during the predawn hours but unfortunately the bright waning gibbous moon could diminish your luck at spotting a flash.

Skies should be clear overnight dominated by high pressure, but unfortunately the moon will be 82% full when it passes overhead Jacksonville at 4:50 am.

You could get lucky a spot some meteors if you get up early before dawn and position yourself in the shadow of a tree or building blocking moonlight.

Try and view away from city lights.

Lyrid’s typically produce about 10 to 20 meteors an hour at the shower’s peak under ideal conditions.

Activity will continue from April 16 to 25 with the peak numbers expected on the morning of April 23, 2019.

