Making your home hurricane strong with shutters

Hurricanes Irma and Matthew fortunately didn't pack the winds to blow out windows or roofs in north Florida but the next storm could hit stronger.

Category 3 or higher hurricanes create major wind damage by first blowing open garage doors and windows. Once these vulnerable spots open, the rush of air forces the roof to fail.

Boarding up seals off wind from entering your home and prevents catastrophic building collapse.

Permanent shutter fixtures are expensive but here we cover up using less expensive and reusable plywood.

Installing coverings for concrete versus wood frame building will require different steps.

First gather tools and materials:

Plywood

Screws: Wood Homes use lag screws and plastic coated permanent anchors. Masonry Homes use expansion bolts and galvanized permanent expansion anchors. Barrel bolts can be used on plywood.

Circular saw

Large washers

Measuring tape

Drill & drill bits

Plywood that is ⅝-inch thick exterior grade (CDX).

How to cover wood framed windows:

Measure the plywood panels to overlap the window four inches on each side with the goal of keeping the plywood as flush as possible on the building. Cut out the wood with a circular saw. The extra margin beyond the window ensures wind won’t get behind the shutter. Make sure to fasten the plywood to your studs every 12 to 16 inches.

Windows on a Brick or Stucco House

This requires a perfect fit cutting the plywood so it does not extend past the windows. Cut the plywood on the inside of your window frame. Use 4-inch barrel bolts secure to the panels and space them 15 inches apart. Drill holes into the concrete sills that match up to the bolts on the plywood.

The wood can be stored in the garage for future use and reused if sealed with a polyurethane or painted coating.

