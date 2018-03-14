March cold snap delivers frosty inland morning's Wednesday and Thursday

5 P's - but mainly the tender plants and tender blossoms need to be protected overnight tonight and Wednesday night (Thursday morning).

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Big nor'easter (blizzard) thrashing Boston to Providence with snow depths now reaching 24" with many areas seeing sustained winds to 35 mph and gusts to 50 mph. Basically, complete white-out conditions. That powerful storm system is now moving out and away from those cities, but will be blanketing Maine and the northern areas of New England until Wednesday evening.

Cold air is being displaced southward all the way to Jacksonville.

Wednesday morning we will see temperatures get "real close" to freezing in most areas west of I-95 and or the St. Johns River by sunrise. Dew point temperatures (under very specific conditions that include clear overnight skies and calm winds) are a decent predictor (within a few degrees) of the anticipated overnight low temperatures.

Dewpoint are flirting with freezing

Tuesday evening these values were near freezing which means, jack frost will be back across much of NEFL and SEGA Wednesday morning.

My biggest concern would be tender vegetable plants and blooming citrus trees, These blossoms can be severely damaged by frost (even more so than straight up freezing temperatures).

Here are the anticipated lows for Wednesday and Thursday morning, although Thursday morning lows maybe a few degree colder.

Florida Wednesday sunrise temperatures

Georgia Wednesday sunrise temperatures.

10-Day Forecast

Wednesday morning's sunrise temperatures.

Daytime temperatures are looking to head ever higher into the weekend! Although Wednesday will be chilly, with highs in the mid 60s afternoon temperatures will head to near 80° by Sunday!

Sounds great, right?

Not-so-fast. Another "nor'easter" will develop, this time in the mid-Atlantic States bring snow from Philadelphia to Baltimore to D.C. and possibly south to Richmond, Virginia (very far south for the middle of March). This system will pump up our temperatures and... the chance of afternoon and evening thundershowers. The best chances will be each afternoon Saturday through Tuesday.

This will be followed by another cool down going into mid-next week.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 36° Cold (inland frost)

8 a.m. - 34° Cold (inland frost)

10 a.m. - 45° Chilly (sunny)

12 noon - 57° Cool (sunny)

Sunrise 7:38 a.m.

Sunset 7:34 p.m.

