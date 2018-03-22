Snowstorm expected to miss March For Our Lives rally in D.C.

March For Our Lives forecast shows snow missing the Nations Capitol Sunday as high pressure over New England keeps a low south of Washington D.C.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The March For Our Lives rally will carry on regardless of weather, but snow will likely miss participants gathering in Washington, D.C.

Survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, have organized the #NeverAgain movement, and the March for Our Lives nationwide protest against gun violence on Sunday.

The East Coast has been hit with snowstorms each week this month and another storm will cross the mid-Atlantic Sunday. However, Washington D.C will be just north of the storm track that could bring one to three inches of snow over southern Virginia and North Carolina.

Fortunately for the rally participants, the forecast will be dry but mostly cloudy, cool and breezy.

There are a whopping 720 March for Our Lives events planned around the world, including one right here in Jacksonville.

The event will take place at Hamming Plaza at 11 a.m. and our weather will also be on the edge of that storm system. Showers will mainly be confined north of Interstate 10 and especially over southern Georgia.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.