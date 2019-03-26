March winds blowing in a nor'easter Wednesday, Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - March came in like a lion and continues to blow reversing winds and weather our way. Monday, and so far Tuesday, westerly winds have pumped up our temperatures under super sunny skies. But here comes another March switch and with it much colder temperatures (for all of one day) and a moderate to strong nor'easter along area beaches.

Northeasterly winds will be banging down the door later Tuesday night as a double whammy of a cold front and then a developing low pressure off the Northern Bahamas will accelerate our winds.

As you can see in the picture below, our weather through the early-evening hours will be quite pleasant with sunshine, light winds and mild temperatures.

Beautiful lunchtime conditions

Then the nor'easter rolls down the Atlantic Coast as a backdoor cold front.

Rapidly building clouds and building winds out of the north-northeast develop during the afternoon hours. As the clouds build, the winds will surge across the area. At first winds will be in the 15-20 mph range, not too strong, but by Wednesday morning, coastal beach winds may gust up to 35 mph. Temperatures will also chill with the winds, from the 70s to the 60s before 5 p.m. and then into the 50s by dawn Wednesday morning.

Booml! Nor'easter slides down the Atlantic Coast during the afternoon hours.

There are MANY warnings and advisories for the coastal waters/shore/beaches even coastal counties.

Gale warnings have been issued. Gale warnings are the low-end equivalent of a tropical storm warning, which means winds are expected to gust above 40 mph. These gale warnings are in effect, not just for the offshore waters (as they are commonly posted) but for the near shore waters and for the beaches. Yes, beaches are likely to see winds gust up to 40-45 mph.

No surprise with those kind of onshore winds, as heavy surf and high rip current risks are expected. The surf forecast model I have created once again showing that by late Wednesday, surf/breakers will be in the 7- to 9-foot range, meaning the tops of the waves will be scrapping just under the Jacksonville Beach pier.

There will be life-threatening rip currents, as well. Only the most experienced should even consider these waves Wednesday evening into Thursday.

Beach erosion/coastal flood advisories/warnings have not been officially posted by the National Weather Service but they will be posted soon. I am expecting moderate beach erosion especially at times of high tides, which for area beaches will be around 1 p.m. Tuesday, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 2 a.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. Thursday. Basically on the ones and twos.

Here's some good news, we are NOT experiencing abnormally high tides as we did last week with the "super full moon."

Additional good news is that we are NOT expecting much rainfall, just some scattered showers along the coastal counties, with the heaviest likely to be in Flagler County where more than an inch of rain may fall during the nor'easter, which would settle by Thursday evening.

Watching for the possibilities of heavy rains south of Jacksonville Wednesday morning.

Chilly temperatures will begin Tuesday evening and last until Thursday.

Wednesday will be a very breezy, chilly day. Georgia morning temperatures will start n the 40s, with most everyone seeing daytime highs Wednesday just barely touching 60 degrees.

Thursday will be sunnier, drier, with cool temperatures and gusty northeasterly winds. The warmest we will be on Thursday is 68 degrees.

Friday the winds relax to the 5-10 mph range out of the northeast under partly cloudy skies. Expect mild temperatures topping out in the mid-70s. Surf conditions should be their cleanest.

The weekend looks awesome , with mild temperatures topping out in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

As we head into next week, long-term forecast models are indicating we could see another mini-nor'easter on Monday. We will keep you updated as the forecast develops.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.