Messy Monday sunrise as cold front brought severe storms to the Southeast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Deadly Sunday afternoon in the Deep South as tornadoes killed at least 14 people, including children in Alabama and Georgia. Those severe storms faded as they approached Jacksonville overnight and we will have overnight rains and a few rumbles of thunder until all the rains fade away. For Jacksonville, these rains will fade before sunrise. Down south in Putnam and Southern St. Johns counties, the rains will end before 8 a.m.

Sunday's Severe Weather Tracks

Back to work and school and with it, clearing skies, breezy conditions and cooler temperatures. Monday's high will be around 70° and given all the bad weather we have seen recently, we should feel lucky. Actually, today, Monday, will be fairly nice. Skies will slowly clear and winds will be gusty, northwesterly up to around 20 mph.

Cold air rolls into Jacksonville.

Beyond the severe and deadly storms on Sunday, snow was the big story across the country. Moderate to heavy snow fell from Baltimore and Philadelphia to NYC and Boston. If you are, or know someone who is flying to the Northeast, there will likely be some delays. All that snow cover though will help grease the skids for cold air to slide right into North Florida and South Georgia.

Expected downtown Jacksonville wake-up temperatures this week.

Possible inland freeze coming on Wednesday and possibly Thursday morning's. Not so much for Jacksonville, but very much so for Southern inland Georgia and well inland Florida. If not a freeze, then a damaging frost will cripple any tender plants or vegetable gardens, and flowering citrus trees in the inland areas will need to be protected those mornings.

Once again, no severe storms are expected in Jacksonville overnight tonight into the early Monday morning.

7-Day Forecast

