Meteorological winter ends, enters record books among 5 warmest

December through February mark meteorological winter and this season several north Florida cities were the top 5 warmest.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Meteorologists are welcoming the end of winter across the Northern Hemisphere Feb. 28.

If you thought spring started on March 20, you’re correct. But that's the “calendar” or astronomical spring and not the beginning of meteorological spring season.

Meteorologists refer to Dec. 1 through the end of February as winter because the coldest temperatures of the year typically align with this period, rather than the astronomical definition.

For five cities in the Jacksonville area, winter never really showed up. Their winters were among the top five warmest on record.

During what should be the “coldest part of the year,” Gainesville Regional Airport recorded its second-warmest winter on record followed by Hastings with its third-warmest and Jacksonville Beach's fourth-warmest.

Jacksonville had its sixth-warmest winter despite a late January freeze.

Meteorologists always keep the seasons at 90 to 92 days, depending on whether it's a leap year. This method simplifies comparing statistics since every season starts on identical dates of the month, rather than astronomical seasons.

A typical calendar winter runs Dec. 21 through March 21. This year, spring on the calendar begins March 20.

