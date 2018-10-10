Michael continues to intensify moving more quickly towards Panama Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Michael continues his track closer to Panama City/Beach with severe impact expected throughout the afternoon and evening on Wednesday. Storm surge along the Apalachee Bay from Mexico Beach to Cedar Key will exceed 12 feet in spots. Apalachicola to St. Marks may see a storm surge greater than this and it will wash away many homes. Winds will approach 125 mph along the beaches and 100 mph just inland to around 85 mph in Tallahassee. Power outages will last for weeks. Rainfall not as great a concern will cause flooding as up to 10' of rain falls.

For Jacksonville, expect a rapidly changing weather pattern from sunshine to storms to sunshine and repeat with winds building throughout the day into the overnight hours Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Wednesday's high will be near 90° with the sunshine but also see scattered heavy, possibly severe storms later in the day.

I'll add much more momentarily....

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.