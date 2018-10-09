Michael is still 36 hours from slamming into the Panhandle

Jacksonville, Fla. - Michael is the big weather story and it will surprise some, that despite hitting the Panhandle on Wednesday, for Jacksonville, we will see very little serious weather. Our worst weather will be on Tuesday, as a wave of deep tropical moisture comes pushing on through. Heavy rains will come from quickly passing downpours, yet since they will be brief, total amounts will be under an inch. Gusty winds may accompany these downpours, there will be a few gusts of wind to 40 mph.

Passing showers tonight and tomorrow...

Michael track will allow for drier conditions either side of the track. Jacksonville rains will be under an inch...

Wednesday and Thursday, Michael's track will be huge on ultimately determining how much, rain, wind possible severe thunderstorms we might see. At this time, the track will be perfect to keep Jacksonville generally dry these two days. Sunshine will be abundant and that means the heat will be on as well, as daytime highs will rush into the 90s. Whew!

Gusty winds will be around both days, gusts to 40 mph should be expected. Winds will be Southerly to Southwesterly 20-30 mph, with gust to 40 mph.

Severe storms? Possible, although we dry out with sunny, hot conditions, I suspect there may be a round of possibly severe thunderstorms both afternoons/evenings.

This weekend the good news on the heat will be post-Michael as by this weekend the temperatures will come down as the air dries out.

10-Day Forecast

Beach and Boating: A high risk of Rip Currents continues along our beaches. Waist to head high waves with larger set expected. Coastal Flood Advisory has been posted for the Atlantic Coastal Areas and portions of the St Johns River from downtown Jacksonville to Mayport for minor flooding during the high tide cycles the next couple of days due to the onshore flow and high astronomical tides.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 74° Partly Sunny, 50% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 76° Partly Sunny, 50% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 80° Partly Sunny, 50% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 84° Partly Sunny, 50% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:24 am

Sunset: 7:05 pm

