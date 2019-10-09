Mid-week weather remains wet along the Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Developing low pressure areas (yes, some tropical characteristics) are just east of Jacksonville. These low pressures will be gobbled up by a major low developing off the Mid-Atlantic Coast (think east of Maryland and New Jersey). That low pressure will power up rapidly causing major waves along the entire Northeast Coast.

It will also help dry Jacksonville out and give us some cool mornings starting on Friday.

Until then? St. Johns, Putnam, Clay and Duval counties will all have a much higher threat of showers/downpours through Thursday. That means, for everyone else, the weather will be classic October weather.

Super nice. Basically, warm afternoons and comfortably cool mornings, lots of sunshine and a light onshore (inland) breeze.

Still... If you live south of Jacksonville, expect scattered shower, even a few downpours through Thursday.

Beautiful north and west of Jacksonville. Clouds, showers and breezy conditions south and east of Jacksonville.

Next 10 days

