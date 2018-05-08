Military appreciation night at The Players and for Jacksonville are looking great!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Let the good times roll! Yes, temperatures will continue to inch higher each and everyday, the good news is that it's a dry heat, for now.

Tuesday starts off a little cool over inland locations as temperatures will start in the upper 50s there, downtown to the beaches will be in the low to mid 60s as everyone will have a super sunny start. Daytime highs will reach into the 80s quickly, but also flatten out in the low to mid 80s just as quickly. Afternoon sea breeze winds will build, bringing in a cooler afternoon breeze. Beaches will reach a high of only in the upper 70s.

Military appreciation evening will be tonight at the The Players. Thousands will attend as crowds will be large so be aware of traffic issues, usually A1A starts backing-up early, around 2 p.m. Also, might want a light jacket or a long sleeve shirt as evening temperatures will be down into the low 70s with a breeze developing that could chill you.

Beautiful!

Beyond Tuesday, our weather slowly sees afternoon highs inching towards 90°. It is likely that a number of the hot spots west of town and in Georgia will see highs into the 90s. Whether it "officially" happens at Jacksonville International Airport or not is still an open question. It is clear that it will be close.

Expect Friday and Saturday to be the hottest days of the next 10 days.

Rainfall will begin to build back into the forecast starting later Saturday and Sunday morning. Some forecast models have turn "mean" suggesting not just some showers, but there could be some heavier rains, especially southern portions. This could also include over The Players.

And yes, Sunday is Mom's Day too!

Stay tune! It's still days away and we could easily see a shift in the forecast models. My fingers are crossed they do...

10-Day Forecast

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - Clear Skies 60°

8 a.m. - Sunny Skies 62°

10 a.m. - Sunny Skies 70°

12 p.m. - Sunny Skies 78°



Sunrise 6:38 a.m.

Sunset 8:09 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.