Mini-Nor'easter rolls out of Jacksonville on Tuesday afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hopefully, it will be one and done. That is to say the nor'easter will be done after just one day (Monday.) Until then cold showers will continue throughout the overnight hours and we will see somewhat improving conditions as we go through the day on Tuesday.

As far as this nor'easter goes, it was more cold than wind or rain. Afternoon highs on Monday were as many as 30 degrees colder than they were from Sunday. Wow! That won't happen too often from here until November (when winter's chill returns.)

This evening, will be a damp, cold mess outside.

Mid-morning

Rains will be mainly light and scattered right until the mid-morning hours on Tuesday. That means getting up and heading out to work/school conditions will still be damp with showers and drizzle. Temperatures will be chilly/cold starting off in the low to mid 50s and they will remain chilly until the sun finally pops out after 11 a.m.

Partly cloudy skies will bring our temperatures back into the 60s. Winds will remain gusty and northeasterly until Wednesday.

The sun returns after 12 noon

Next 10-days will be not terribly wet, but will have afternoon and evening thundershowers return (kind of like summer) just as our temperatures warm back into the 80s. Rain chances return on Friday.

10-Day Forecast

