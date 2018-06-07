Model projects another storm strike near Alberto's landfall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - One model thinks another tropical storm could hit the panhandle just after 18 days after Subtropical Storm Alberto passed the area.

The GFS model might be on to something. It shows a tropical storm impacting Florida's panhandle around June 15 very close to where tropical storm Alberto made landfall at the end of May.

Typically, little credence is given to potential systems beyond 7 days especially with the GFS's tendency of developing early season Caribbean storms which often fail in materializing.

However it identified the storm potential and track of Alberto well before the European model and bears watching to see if it spins up another.

If the GFS is right, Tropical Storm Beryl will develop in the southern Gulf by the middle of next week and track toward the Florida Panhandle by Friday.

The Canadian model is also onboard with a low coming out of the Yucatan yet the European ECMWF does not show any closed low but does bring in a tropical wave into the western Gulf.

Alberto was the third most-intense tropical or subtropical cyclone observed in the month of May in the Atlantic basin.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.