Bundle up for dropping temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It feels like winter tonight under another cloudless and chilly night. Look for the inland areas to dip into the mid and upper 30s tonight and some areas may see patchy frost near I-10 and I-75.

The cold bite won't be as harsh at the coast with 62º ocean waters holding overnight lows into the 40s.

Not that many people are swimming, but a High Surf Advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning for 6-9 foot waves.

Winds drop off Monday but large swells continue to roll into our coast through Wednesday.

Heat takes a back seat this week.

Monday brings rebounding temperatures in the 70s with NE winds dropping off through the afternoon as high pressure builds in. Nice sunshine Monday morning starts to fill with high clouds and a few isolated showers are possible over southern Georgia.

Most of us will have to wait until Tuesday for rain which will also be our warmest day of the week;

Highs reach the mid 70s before a cold front moves into the region Tuesday night and rain should follow.

Look for around .30 inches or rain into Tuesday afternoon and evening. Southeast Georgia should get more rain over .5 inch

The front moves by and skies clear out rapidly Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s to near 70. Colder air sets in with overnight lows in the mid 30s to low 40s are expected into Thursday morning.

Thursday stays cold during the day as another cold surge sinks south and temperatures fall through the day in the low 60s.

Gate River run looks milder and sunny with light south winds and morning temperatures in the 40s at sunrise and warming to 50º by 8:30.

