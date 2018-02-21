Monster Jam forecast

The Pit Party will be sunny & hot, but bring a light jacket into the show as it will turn cool.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Monster Jam, one of the most popular events every year, returns to Everbank Field on Saturday. The weather forecast for Monster Jam looks great! Temperatures will be warm for the pit party from 2:30-5:30p.m. Expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures between 80-83° for the pit party.

The doors open at 5:00p.m. for the show and at that time we will see temperatures around 80°, but I'd suggest bringing a light jacket into the show since by the time the trucks start up at 7:00p.m. the temperatures will be cooling down to 75°.

Expect cooler temperatures for the end of the show, down to around 69° by 9:00p.m.

For Saturday the chances for rain are 10% are less and we will see only around 30% sky cover. Winds will be light, out of the South and Southeast, between 5-10mph.

According to Monster Jam's website, "Each Monster Jam truck is approximately 10.5 feet tall, 12.5 feet wide, 17 feet long and weighs 12,000 pounds. A Monster Jam engine will generate 1,500 horsepower, thanks to a blower that forces air and fuel into the engine. It is powered by methanol fuel, consumed at the rates of three gallons a minute from a specially constructed safety cell. The truck utilizes a four-link racing suspension with four main bars that link the front and rear axles to the frame. It rides on clusters of nitrogen charged shocks that offer 30 inches of travel in the suspension.

The BKT tires are 66 inches in diameter and 43 inches wide, inflated to 16-20 psi pressure and (with wheel) weigh 645 pounds each. The driver’s compartment is a steel safety structure, built from tubing and mounted to the truck frame. The truck bodies are custom-built and constructed of fiberglass. Each truck is transported in specially prepared trailers, which can include spare parts and as many as two trucks."

