More heat but also more showers

Jacksonville, Fla - A brief shower is possible this evening otherwise look for mainly dry and warm conditions in the mid 80s.

Only a degree kept us from tying a record high of 96 today and no relief is coming Sunday.

Upper 80s are more common this time of year but that's not going to happen anytime soon.

Temps will 78 at sunrise before rocketing to 95 around 3 pm.

The scorching mid 90 degree heat returns Sunday but so will afternoon showers.

Dry air wrapping around TS Florence erodes Sunday with a return to afternoons storms (40%) which track back to to the coast.

Florence is 60 miles west of Myrtle Beach, SC. The storm is crawling painfully slow at 2 mph packing 45 mph winds.

Sunday chance will be higher after 3 pm especially between over Clay, Putnam and St. Johns county.

