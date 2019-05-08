More super sunny skies for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Very intense and widespread severe storms have been occurring throughout Tornado Alley and the forecast models are not handling these storms well. Basically, forecast models aren't sure which (of many) area of energy is the dominate one. Not knowing this, forecast models are showing a high degree of variability. Not just from one day to the next but from one model run to the next (most models are updated 4x a day.)

Wednesday starts out mild with patchy fog. Temperatures will climb quickly into the 80s again under partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in town and low 80s at the Beaches. Winds will be out of the east between 7-12 mph.

Thursday starts out in the mid to upper 60s, expect partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s, prompting a 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm to pop up, mainly west of I-95 thanks to easterly winds around 10 mph.

Friday will be hot with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Expect a 30% chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms to pop up.

Mother's Day is looking better, but the verdict is still out.

The weekend looks hot and sunny, with scattered afternoon storms firing up. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 89°. Sunday looks similar, with mostly sunny skies, a high around 90° and a 25% chance for scattered afternoon storms.

