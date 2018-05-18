Mosquito breeding zones increasing with recent rain

Click here to read more about natural ways to repel mosquitoes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - After days of rain around Jacksonville, pockets of standing water all around town can breed mosquitoes.

One of the best ways to keep from getting bit is to prevent objects from collecting water outside. Reducing these wet areas will limit available breeding spot for female mosquitos.

In addition to insect repellent, using a fan moves air enough to keep mosquitoes off your skin. Just keep it on medium speed.

And you may want to put down that beer since some studies show consuming just 12 ounces of beer can make you more appealing to biting mosquitos.

Remember not all mosquitoes bite. Only the female insects bite to suck blood for egg production.

People are big targets because of our breath. Mosquitoes zero in on carbon dioxide exhalation and the heat and lactic acid that humans give off.

Citronella candles can mask these scents for mosquitoes but they are close enough to your skin the bugs won't be fooled.

