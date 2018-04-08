Mostly cloudy Sunday provides low chances for showers as unsettled week begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sunday provides for widespread morning clouds that will give way to partly sunny skies this afternoon although clouds will tend to linger along the Northeast Florida coast. Scattered afternoon showers will be possible across our southern Northeast Florida zones in closer proximity to the cold front that brought us storms yesterday.

Otherwise expect mainly dry conditions expected elsewhere as temperature reach the mid 60s under northerly breezes.

Low clouds return to the area along with increased rain chances later tonight although any rainfall amounts are expected to be light. These showers are in association with a warm front that's expected to deliver even more rain tomorrow. The majority of Monday's showers will impact Northeast Florida, there's also a chance for an isolated strong storm or two during the afternoon and evening hours. The rain will be more off-and-on than steady.

Expect another 1-2 inches of rain on Tuesday along with the threat for isolated storms. Monday and Tuesday will feature temperatures in the 70s along with variable winds. Drier and warmer conditions return to area by mid-week.

Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.

Sunset: 7:50 p.m.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.