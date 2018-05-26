Mostly dry conditions Saturday ahead of Alberto's rains Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Saturday expect mostly dry conditions. A southeasterly flow will allow the east coast sea breeze to push well inland again. The best chance for rain and/or storms will be over western counties of the area this afternoon. Temperatures will be near average today with highs reaching the upper 80s.

Moist air will replace the drier air mass overnight as Subtropical Storm Alberto moves northeast in the Gulf of Mexico. Locally heavy rain may develop after midnight as rain bands on the east side of Alberto shift north. Temperatures tonight will be warm and humid with lows in the lower

70s.

Rain bands from Subtropical Storm Alberto should begin moving into the I-75 corridor area early Sunday morning.Heavy rainfall remains the primary hazard from this storm with all of Florida and Southeast Georgia under a Slight Risk for severe weather as excessive rainfall will accumulate Sunday. The waves of heavy rain and the potential for storms carries over into Memorial Day. Alberto should make landfall by Tuesday morning.

Generally wet and unsettled pattern continues through Thursday with southerly flow becoming more southwesterly and allowing the Gulf coast sea breeze to dominate.

Rip Currents: Moderate risk today and high risk Sunday and Monday as onshore winds and seas increase.

