Mostly dry, sunny skies continue throughout weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Enjoy a pleasant weekend with mostly dry conditions and summer-like temperatures as high pressure north of the region pushes in easterly winds.

Today: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 89°. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph with rain chances less than 10%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a low around 68°. Expect light easterly winds inland as the onshore flow supports some widely scattered showers over the coastal waters with a few possibly reaching the coastal counties overnight with rain chances of 20% or less from the I-95 corridor to the Atlantic Coast.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny with a high near 88°. Light northeast wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the morning. A 20% percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

The Week Ahead: Widely scattered showers are expected Sunday with an uptick of showers Monday. Next week`s forecast remains highly uncertain as potential tropical system moves northward from the Central Gulf then into the Northern Gulf.

However, the southeasterly flow ushers in a deeper tropical air mass with numerous showers and thunderstorms east of I-95 and scattered storms west of I-95 on Tuesday.

Beach & Boating Forecast: There's a high risk for rip currents as an easterly flow and long period swells continue to impact the coast. Surf/breakers into the 2-4 feet with a few 5 feet at times.

