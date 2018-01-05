Mostly sunny Friday afternoon before sub-freezing temperatures return tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We'll experience a modest warm-up this afternoon as temperatures reach the upper-40s under mostly sunny skies. Mostly clear skies will cause temperatures to fall below-freezing once again Friday night into Saturday morning. Expect temperatures tonight in the upper-20s and low-30s. A Hard Freezing Warning is effect from 9 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday. High pressure edging into the region we'll keep us dry today and through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will provide for daytime highs in the 50s.

If you're heading to the Jaguars game, it will still be on the cool side, so you may want to bring a light jacket or sweater as temperatures will range from the high-40s to mid-50s under mostly cloudy skies and northeasterly breezes. Rain chances will increase Monday and Tuesday as daytime high temperatures inch above-seasonal averages into the upper-60s.

