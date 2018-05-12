Mother's Day Forecast: Highs reach mid to upper 80s with increasing clouds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Expect partly cloudy skies throughout the rest of your Saturday evening as temperatures fall into the mid-60s. A mix of sun and clouds will fill the skies on Sunday morning, but an increase in cloud cover through the afternoon and evening hours with limit the sunshine as Mother's Day come to a close.

Sunday highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s with winds out of the East at 5-10 mph. While most areas are expected to stay dry, a there's 20-30% chance that a shower may develop south of Jacksonville - from Gainesville to St. Augustine. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 60s inland with 70s expect along the coast.

Rain chances increase considerably Monday. We'll start our with steady rain throughout the morning south of the I-10 corridor, then off and on showers will persist region-wide though the rest of the day. The rain will continue through the rest of week with the chance for a few thunderstorms by weeks' end. Jacksonville could receive up to 3.5+ inches of rain by next Saturday.

