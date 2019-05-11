Mother's Day Weekend: strong to severe storms, hot temperatures

Today high temperatures will touch the 90° mark as cloud cover build ahead of scattered to widespread showers storms. The focus of the afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be mainly over Southeast Georgia with only a few passing storms expected during the same time period over Northeast Florida. Expect southeasterly winds near 10 mph. Tonight temperatures will only dip into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies as storms fade.

Mother's Day will start dry as temperatures will quickly press toward the mid to upper 80s, but the sunshine will be short-lived as threat increases for strong to severe storms across the entire First Coast in advance of a passing cold front Sunday afternoon. The first storms will develop across Southeast Georgia just after midday.

The line will push towards the Florida-Georgia border by late afternoon into the early evening with strong to severe storms. Heavy rain, hail and gusty winds near 30 mph will continue as the storms move towards the Atlantic Coast. A few linger storms will persist after sunset as the frontal systems stalls over the region.

Moderate risk today with onshore winds and long period swells persisting. Low risk on Sunday as winds become offshore.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.