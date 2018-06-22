JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Lightning, behind rip currents, is a leading local weather related killer. The entire State has a reputation for lightning, often being referred to as the lightning capitol of the world (it's not- NASA revealed in 2016 that Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela bumped out Africa's Congo Basin for the top spot receiving an average rate of about 233 flashes per square kilometer per year, according to the study.) Despite this, lightning death have actually declined over the past 17 years, due in part to awareness and education of the dangers of lightning.

National Lightning Safety Awareness week began in 2001. Since then, U.S. lightning fatalities have dropped from about 50 per year to about 30. This reduction in fatalities is largely due to greater awareness of the lightning danger, and people seeking safety when thunderstorms threaten. National Lightning Safety Awareness Week encourages you to learn more about lightning and lightning safety.

Lightning strikes the United States about 25 million times a year. Although most lightning occurs in the summer, people can be struck at any time of year. Lightning kills an average of 47 people in the United States each year, and hundreds more are severely injured.

Lightning safety Lightning Safety Awareness Week this year will focus on different topics.

Sunday will be an introduction to lightning and lightning safety, followed by Monday which will explain the science of lightning and thunder. Tuesday outlines lightning safety outdoors and Wednesday bring is inside, with lightning safety indoors. Thursday addresses lightning safety and sports activities. We finish off the week with Friday, about the medical effects on lightning victims and Saturday which raises awareness on how to protect your home from lightning.

