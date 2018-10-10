Weather

Tornado Warning cancelled after tornado spotted in Clay County

Tornado Watch in effect for NE Florida, SE Georgia until 2 a.m. Thursday

By Garrett Pelican - Digital executive producer

Funnel cloud spotted near Keystone Heights (Submitted)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Tornado Warning issued Wednesday for parts of northeast Florida has expired, authorities said.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado touched down two miles northwest of Lake Geneva in Clay County about 2:39 p.m. It was spotted by an NWS employee in Lake Brooklyn.

The tornado warning was cancelled shortly 4 p.m., just before it was expected to expire.

There were no immediate reports of damage from emergency management officials in Bradford and Clay counties, but there's no word yet from Duval and Nassau counties.

A tornado watch remains in effect across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida until 2 a.m. Thursday. That means conditions will be ripe for tornadoes until further notice.

