Tornado Warning cancelled after tornado spotted in Clay County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Tornado Warning issued Wednesday for parts of northeast Florida has expired, authorities said.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado touched down two miles northwest of Lake Geneva in Clay County about 2:39 p.m. It was spotted by an NWS employee in Lake Brooklyn.

Tornado Warning continues for Baldwin FL, Highland FL, Hugh FL until 4:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/4bUjT0cXja — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) October 10, 2018

The tornado warning was cancelled shortly 4 p.m., just before it was expected to expire.

There were no immediate reports of damage from emergency management officials in Bradford and Clay counties, but there's no word yet from Duval and Nassau counties.

A tornado watch remains in effect across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida until 2 a.m. Thursday. That means conditions will be ripe for tornadoes until further notice.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Florida and Georgia until 2 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/ZgJtaqNnhu — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) October 10, 2018

