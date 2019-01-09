Near-freezing temperatures coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Here comes the cooldown!

After several days of warm weather, Northeast Florida will see cooler temperatures over the next few days.

A dry cold front is pushing through and that will make our forecast frigid by the evening hours on Wednesday.

Tonight the winds will drop down to around 10 mph and our temperatures will plummet.

Expect a light inland freeze in the Suwanee River Valley, but no freeze warning is in effect.

Overnight lows will be in the mid 30s for most areas.

After a frigid start Thursday, you'll need your jacket all day, expect temperatures to only climb into the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the north around 10 mph.

Thursday night will be cold again, with temperatures diving down into the mid to upper 30s. Expect light winds and mostly clear skies. Patchy frost is possible early Friday.

Friday will be sunny and chilly, expect to top out in the upper 50s. Friday evening you may notice increasing clouds.

