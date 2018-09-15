Near record heat all weekend including Jags & Patriots game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Record breaking heat this weekend? The record high for Saturday is 96° and for Sunday, it's 97° which means we have a chance on Saturday but Sunday we will come up shy. But the tropical, high humidity air will be brutal, feel-like temperatures will reach to near 105° both afternoons, with the worst of the heat right around 4 pm.

Near record heat today and Sunday

Saturday. our hot and mostly dry weather continues. There is only a 20% chance for an isolated shower. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the West between 7-12 mph.

West winds will push the hottest temperatures to the beaches

Sunday moisture returns back into our forecast, Hopefully a few clouds (not rains/storms) will float over the stadium and give some shade. During the evening hours, chances of rain builds to 40% after 6 p.m. Expected high about 93°.

Monday and Tuesday will end up being the wettest days this week. Expect 60% chances for scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon hours. Highs will top out around 90°.

Beach and Boating: Rip currents risks continue all weekend despite fading swell, surf fades to 2-3' by Sunday afternoon. Hot conditions all weekend too!

Tropics update: With Florence drifting inland the tropics are about to become as quiet as a mouse. Let's pray it stays that way.

10-day forecast, includes afternoon storms returning early next week

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of coastal showers

8 a.m. - 79° Mostly sunny skies, 15% chance of coastal showers

10 a.m. - 83° Partly sunny skies, 15% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 88° Partly sunny skies, 20% chance of showers west of I-95

Sunrise: 7:11 a.m.

Sunset: 7:32 p.m.

