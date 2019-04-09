Nearly all glaciers in Alps could be lost by 2100

Icicles hang in a crevasse on the upper section of the Outer Mullwitzkees glacier on Sept. 8, 2016, near Hinterbichl, Austria. A team from the Austrian Institute for Interdisciplinary Mountain Research has been conducting annual measurements…

NETHERLANDS - Glaciers in the Alps could melt in half within nearly 30 years according to the latest estimates of 4000 glaciers in the Alps.

The results are alarming especially for tourism and locals who depend on the water reservoirs for drink and electricity.

Under a limited warming scenario, glaciers would lose about two-thirds of their present-day ice volume, while under a scenario of strong warming with high pollution emissions the Alps would be mostly ice free by 2100.

Reguardless of how greenhouse gas emissions are cut to curb global warming, researchers at ETH Zurich and the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research, see current melting increasing through 2050, where 50% of glacier volume will disappear.

After 2050, "the future evolution of glaciers will strongly depend on how the climate will evolve," says study-leader Harry Zekollari, a now at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands. "In case of a more limited warming, a far more substantial part of the glaciers could be saved," he says.

Flooding events will become more frequent around the world with meltwater contributing to global sea level rise.

