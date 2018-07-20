New artificial reef created offshore Jaccksonville coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nine ton blocks crashing to the seafloor will soon be home to thousands of marine fish.



A new artificial reef is being constructed offshore Ponte Vedra Beach.



It’s in the early stages, but plan on it becoming a hotspot for anglers and scuba divers.



Completion will take several more trips with materials like culverts, buoy moorings and precast concrets, some of which Gate will donate. All of this could be done deployed by September.



The vision of a local nonprofit group called, Think It Sink It Reef It, is to build the reef to increase habitat for marine life along with developing recreational opportunities in coastal northeast Florida.



On Friday TISIRI with the help of Coastal Conservation Association laid the reef perimeter in the shape of a diamond. It was the second time this week they made a drop to this location about 12 miles east of Ponte Vedra Beach.

In a few weeks a barge will bring more concrete to complete the project.



The difficult task of building a reef is also very dangerous requiring a Coast Guard team to tackle the mission aboard the 175 foot Maria Bray.



USCG Mayport maintains coastal navigation buoys, and it turns out, the cement mooring anchors that hold them in place become perfect reef materials once the moorings get retired.

This spot was chosen for its easy access for boaters between Mayport and St. Augustine Inlet.

Growth will appear in just months and soon a living reef will be taking over a bottom that was once a sandy barren ocean floor.

Waypoint coordinates for the reef are 30'12.690N 8111.784' W and you can follow the project along at TISIRI.

