New month same stinking hot weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Flip the page of the calendar and in terms of our weather? Nothing has changed. More near record breaking heat is expected each day over the next few days. This means afternoon highs will be flirting with 100°. Worse is that feel-like temperatures will exceed 105° the next 3 afternoon and a few places may see feel-like highs around 110°F. Brutal..

Tuesday will be similar to Monday (98° high temperature) with temperatures racing through the 80s and topping out at 97°. A few widely scattered storms will pop up during the afternoon hours, accounting for 30% chances for showers. Afternoon max heat index will be around 105°.

Highs (again) in the upper 90s

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot. We wake up at 75° and warm up to 98°, making for a steamy and mostly dry day. We have 30% chances for afternoon storms. Afternoon max heat index will be around 108°.

The Fourth of July will be hot as well, with temperatures starting out in the mid 70s and warming up to a high of 98°. We have 40% chances for scattered storms to fire up during the afternoon hours. Afternoon max heat index will be around 110°.

We will break down the rainfall possibilities for the Fourth of July in detail on Wednesday.

Friday kicks off a wetter and ever-so-slightly cooler weather pattern with 60% chances for scattered storms and highs in the low 90s.

Next weekend looks warm and wet, with afternoon highs in the low 90s and 50-60% chances for showers and storms.

These weekend storms will be very much like the ones we experienced over the weekend. Mainly, up and down I-95 in the mid to later afternoon.

Temps are starting the month of July all cranked near 100°.

