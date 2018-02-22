New phase of St. Augustine beach nourishment begins

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Construction crews began the second of phase of the St. Johns' County shore protection project on Tuesday.

In December, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor, Marinex Construction, Inc., starting dredging approximately 800,000 cubic yards of beach quality sand from the navigation channel and ebb shoal on the eroded beach.

The goal of the project is to renourish the critically eroded shoreline between the southern limits of Anastasia State Park and the St. in St. Augustine Beach.

Dredging occurs 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but it isn't affecting parking since crews are using Pope Road as the equipment staging area for the duration of the project. Most of the beach also remains open to residents and visitors outside of certain work zones during the following times and locations:

​Feb. 20 to March 23: Pope Road to Pier

​March 23 to April 19: Pier to 15th Street

​April 19 to May 4: 15th Street to 9th Street

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say the shore protection project along the beach of St. Augustine is still on schedule to be complete in May.

"We are making great progress," said Corps, Amanda Parker.

But, Parker warns that beach-goers should prioritize their own safety. "We ask the residents and visitors be mindful of the construction areas and avoid those areas while we work," said Parker, "we ask that no one climbs on the pipes."

