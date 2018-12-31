New Year starts off unseasonably warm, dry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The final evening of 2018 features partly cloudy skies as temperatures fall to the lower 60s with light southerly winds. While the First Coast will be rain-free going into the New Year, patchy fog is possible for our inland communities including areas in Jacksonville.

Sea fog will develop tonight and will linger into Tuesday morning along the coast. The focal point of the sea fog will be along the Golden Isles.

The unseasonably warm trend will continue thru New Years Day as high temperature reach into the lower 80s. While a cold front will move south through the area on during the afternoon hours, we'll likely remain dry. Overnight lows are expected to fall to the mid 50s.

Wednesday morning could feature another bout with some patchy to dense fog as the cold front moves back north as a warm front. Highs are expected top in the mid 70s.

Ahead of a late week cold front, showers and storms will move through Thursday night into Friday. Saturday and Sunday will provide for highs in the 60s under mostly sunny skies.

