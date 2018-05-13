NHC: Low pressure system "could acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics" this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Weather Authority and the National Hurricane Center are tracking a large area of cloudiness, showers, and thunderstorms. The system currently extends from western Cuba across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico to the Florida Straits and also includes much of the Florida Peninsula.

This potentially threatening weather maker is associated with a broad surface low and trough interacting with an upper-level low.

More Headlines

The National Hurricane Center's meteorologists say this system could acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics while it moves slowly northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the next few days.

Regardless of subtropical or tropical cyclone formation, this system will enhance rainfall across portions of Florida and the northeastern Gulf Coast during the next few days. Check back for updates.

Formation chance through 48 hours - 30 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days - 40 percent.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.