No Frost Friday will also be a Fabulous Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friday starts off with no frosty conditions, anywhere. Yet, it will be chilly with a few sunrise clouds. Expect clearing skies during the morning hours and the sunshine will lite up afternoon highs into the 70s. The only exception will be at the beach where highs will remain in the 60s. Chilly onshore (sea breeze) will cap the milder temperatures along the coast. Winds will be southeasterly between 5-10 mph.

Fabulous Friday

Saturday, will be, hands down, the best day of the next 10 days.

Sunshine will start the day, as winds become more offshore (southwesterly) this will allow afternoon highs to quickly warm into the 70s. Although 80° seems imposible, there will be a number of locations that will see highs between 74-78°. Even area beaches will see warmer temperatures. Expect highs along area beaches to approach 75°.

Saturday afternoon

Clouds will be few when the day starts, but these too will build throughout the day. If you are seeking sunshine, be outside earlier in the day. By Saturday evening, cloudy, warm and breezy conditions will dominate. Winds will be gusting up to 25 mph.

Small Craft Advisories will be likely along area coastal waters. Boaters beware. Seas off shore will quickly build to greater than 4 feet. By Sunday afternoon, seas offshore will be well over 6 feet. Westerly winds will become more northwesterly later in the day Sunday.

Northwesterly winds typically bring sunnier skies, which sounds great, but they also bring colder temperatures and this will be a huge issue by Sunday afternoon and evening. Winds on Sunday will be above 30 mph in gusts just as temperatures slowly fall back into the 40s.

Brrrr...

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will be blustery for the parade as winds and cold temperatures will combine to give wind chills in the 30s. Those Monday conditions will be that way, all day long. At least it will be sunny!

What about rains/downpours?

Showers will move in Saturday evening. These will sweep from west to east across the entire area. Downpours will move along I-75 by 7 p.m. Saturday evening. They will reach Jacksonville around Midnight. The worst of the rains will be associated with a few rumbles of thunder and some gusty winds. Rainfall predictions are between three quarters of an inch and an inch. Rain chances start to decrease by 8:00a.m. when the Bold City Blast will occur.

Saturday evening

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m.- 46° Partly Cloudy, 0% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 47° Partly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 60° Mostly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 68° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:23 a.m.

Sunset: 5:50 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

