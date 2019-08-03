No washout this weekend, yet keep the umbrella nearby

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One tropical wave (95-L) has moved into our area and dumped up to 3" of rain in the Arlington-Craig areas of town on Friday (heaviest amounts were along and just east of I-95.) This morning a few brief passing showers otherwise breezy and very tropical.

Friday Rainfall was huge around Arlington, up to 3" fell there.

Today: Scattered to numerous showers and storms possible as the tropical wave lifts north, 50-60%. Wakeup temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland and along the beaches. ENE winds at 5-15 mph. Gusty wind and locally heavy downpours possible. The rains should not last more than 2-3 hours, so not a washout day. There will be some decent sunshine, especially later in the day.

Sunday: Partly cloudy drier, but not dry. There will be showers and storms possible, although less coverage, 30-40 percent. A muggy start with wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. WSW 5-15 mph.

Looking out in the tropics: Tropical wave 96-L is an elongated low-pressure system located over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity. Some slow development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form well east of the Lesser Antilles by early next week while the low moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

Upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for development by Tuesday and Wednesday as the system approaches the Leeward Islands. Formation chance through 48 hours: 20 percent. Formation chance through five days: 40 percent.

Heading out to the beach? There will be opportunity for sunshine, just be alert to possible rains. There is also a threat of rip-currents.

Next 10-days (more big rains mid-week next week)

