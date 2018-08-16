NOAA's Autumn forecast keeps the rain going

NOAA's September through November forecast calls for average temperatures and higher chances for rain in the southeast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The seasonal forecast keeps the heat going into September but with more abundant rain for Florida and Georgia in the fall.

While the seasonal fall forecast indicates little relief from above average heat in September, the odds are higher for a break in the upcoming autumn months.

Dan Collins, a NOAA seasonal forecaster predicts equal chances for an average fall temperatures.

Typically, Jacksonville’s average high reaches 79 at the start of October and drops to 65 by December.

While temperatures may back off, the rain should stay abundant with a 40%-50% chance for wetter conditions over Florida between September through November.

While it has been hot in Jacksonville, Americas west has baked with record heat and drought.

The first seven months of the year has been the 11th warmest on record for the United States according to NOAA’s Jake Crouch who provided a climate briefing Thursday.

The pattern continues a 25 year consecutive national trend where temperatures have been above average from the start of the year through July.

Temperatures sizzled as record highs outpaced record lows 5 to 1 in July.

California had its warmest July on record but Death Valley, California took the spotlight by setting a new world record for the hottest place during a hottest month.

At 108.1 F in July, it became the hottest average monthly temperature for any recording station in the world.

While drought conditions have expanded across Texas and the western states, rain has been abundant across Florida and with temperatures over northeast Florida trending slightly above average.

When it rain it fell hard. Jacksonville recieved an inch or more of rain 13 times in the last 3 months.

The seasonal forecast hinges on sea surface temperatures changing from near average (neutral) across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean to above normal in the western tropical Pacific Ocean.



The transition is known as El Niño has a 70% chance of developing. These events bring wetter and mildly cooler conditions to our area with fewer freeze outbreaks but often more severe thunderstorms.



