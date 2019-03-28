Nor'easter Day 2 - Beach conditions slowly improve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - George Winterling had a general rule about nor'easters and that was they tend to last "an odd number of days." Well, this is one of those odd ones as the current nor'easter will last only two (even number) days, yesterday (Wednesday) and today.

The current nor'easter was (and still is) mainly about the winds. We were lucky that we are not having an astronomical high tide at the moment, otherwise the coastal/beach impacts would have been much worse.

Gale warnings for the beaches will be lowered to a small craft advisory later this morning. The heavy surf advisory will continue until this evening as surf will be large in the morning, then slowly fade all day.

Nor'easter Day 2 - settling down

Waking up to gusty winds this morning, especially at the beach where wind gusts will exceed 30 mph all afternoon. Inland winds will actually increase with diurnal heating (sunshine) and afternoon inland winds may exceed 25 mph at times.

Did I mention sunshine? Yes, today and Friday should be super sunny.

Although there will be some afternoon clouds Friday and Saturday afternoons, it will not be until Sunday that a more significant cloud cover will impact the area.

That will be when our weather will turn from beautiful to potentially bad.

Now mind you, Sunday will still be super nice, with afternoon highs approaching low 80s (even at the beach.) Clouds in the afternoon will signal change and in Georgia, evening thunderstorms will be possible. Timing is not locked down, but it appears the thunderstorms to our north won't impact Jacksonville until after the sun goes down.

Monday-Tuesday another nor'easter will impact the area, this time it should be somewhat wetter than the one we just went through.

Afternoon highs will bounce back into the low 70s inland to around 65° at the beach today. By Sunday, afternoon highs will be in the low 80s.

10-Day Forecast, another nor'easter next week???

