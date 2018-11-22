Nor'easter Friday: Gale warnings now in effect along area beaches as rains build tonight

Jacksonville, Fla. - Nor'easter conditions will develop overnight tonight and last throughout all of Friday. Impacts will be mainly at area beaches with little impact west of I-95. Gale warnings are now in effect for all coastal communities. Just a reminder a Gale Warning is the equivalent of a lower end Topical Storm Warning. Wind gusts are expected to peak around 40-45 mph along area beaches early Friday morning. These winds may cause a few power outages.

These strong NE to Easterly winds will also generate large surf, coastal flooding, beach erosion and extremely high potential for large and life-threatening rip currents.

Best to stay out of the Atlantic Ocean until conditions improve on Sunday. Actually, Sunday looks great!

The current list of warnings, watches, advisories and statements.

Gale Warning for winds to 40 mph.



Coastal Flood Watch - High tides up to 2 feet above normal. High tide is at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.



Heavy Surf Advisory - Surf up to 7 feet Friday morning, very sloppy waves.



High Rip Current Risk



Nor'easter impacts on Friday



What about today? Thanksgiving Day?

Clouds and winds are slowly building and rains will begin to develop along our Southern Coastal Counties from Volusia, then Flagler and into St. Johns County by 6 p.m. this evening. Duval should remain dry until around 10 p.m. when light misty showers will blow in from the coast. Today's temperatures will remain in the 60s.

Here's more on today's weather.

So many planned events this weekend, how will they be impacted?

Timing of the worst of the weather will be overnight tonight into pre-noon Friday. Which means there will be some good news in terms of the many, many Thanksgiving Weekend activities planned throughout the area.

Not so good news will be for the tens of thousands of shoppers who will head out at the crack of dawn for Black Friday (in search of doorbuster deals) and to those who get up later to do their shopping at area stores and malls. Many stores are virtually guaranteed to be packed during the day. Expect blustery winds and rain showers off and on throughout the entire day. Heaviest will most likely be in the early morning hours. At times just going from the car to the store will be a challenge do to the gusty winds.

Then Friday evening the Jacksonville Landing will have it’s annual Christmas Tree lighting which begins at 6:30 p.m. The actual tree lighting is around 8:20 p.m. and it will be followed by fireworks. Winds may play a factor in the fireworks launching. There are signs the highest winds and most of the rains will be fading by 8:30 p.m. Again, some good news, the rains may be done by Friday evening.

On Saturday, the Gators and Noles will meet for their annual rivalry game at noon, this year they will play in Tallahassee. The weather in Tallahassee will be far better there. Some sunshine, light winds and highs near 70°. Down right pleasant weather!

Here at home, people will flock to the Light Boat Parade, which runs from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. This will be downtown and culminate in another firework display, this time, a curtain of fireworks from the Acosta Bridge around 8:30 p.m The weather will be vastly better! A rather pleasant Saturday evening in Jacksonville.

Sunday looks awesome for everyone as our weather rapidly improves.

Stay safe and have a Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

