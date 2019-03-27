Nor'easter peaks in the morning hours as winds remain gusty all day long

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nor'easter conditions will be widespread throughout the morning hours, especially as you get up.

Here's more on what to expect from here on just the impact the nor'easter will have,

especially along the coast.

Overall, today will see brighter conditions as the day moves on, especially this afternoon and evening. Winds will remain strong throughout the day and especially along area beaches. Today's highs will just barely get into the low 60s, compare near 80° the past two days. Skies will clear out as the winds remain gusty

Tonight's lows will chill into the lower 50s.

Tomorrow we start to recover with lighter winds and sunnier skies. Temperatures will also improve especially un the afternoon hours. Expect partly sunny and mild temperatures near 70°.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be near perfect (until late Sunday when storms may trek into South Georgia) daytime highs will increase each day, reaching a high in the low 80s by Sunday. Best part? The beaches too will see milder if not warm temperatures by Sunday afternoon.

Worst of our short term weather will be this morning.

