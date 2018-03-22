Nor'easter up north brings a chill down south to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's a layer up Thursday as temperatures start off cold-chilly and only slowly turn upward. Cold light breeze will fight the beautiful sunshine expected all day today. Morning temperatures bottom out in the upper 30s and low 40s. We should get down to 40° at the airport in Jacksonville with mostly low 40s in town and at the beaches. Expect sunny skies and afternoon temperatures only warming into the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 7-12 mph.

By 5 pm our temperatures barely reach 60°

Friday starts out colder with sunrise temperatures in the mid 30s inland and low 40s along the coast. We should get down to 36° at Jacksonville International Airport and you can expect patchy inland frost. The clear, sunny skies continue and will barely warm us into the upper 60s, with a few low 70s.

Friday night will not be as chilly, getting down into the upper 40s to kick off the weekend.

The weekend looks warmer- topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Saturday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures starting in the upper 40s. A nice warm up ensues- getting into the upper 70s for an afternoon high.

Trouble is we will see afternoon showers and maybe a thunderstorm Sunday afternoon.

Stay tune!

BIG SURF ALERT!

10 - Day forecast

Final note: Surfers need to be on the alert for a new deep ground swell to head towards the east coast of Florida (sorry Georgia surfers). The ground swell will be propagated by the 4th major nor'easter to hit the mid-Atlantic - New England coasts this month.

Quick Forecast:

5 a.m. - 42° Clear and chilly

7 a.m. - 40° Clear and chilly

9 a.m. - 43° Sunny and chilly

11 a.m. - 50° Sunny and chilly

Sunrise 7:28 a.m.

Sunset 7:46 p.m.

