North Florida Shootout Spearfishing Tournament Forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The North Florida Dive Club is hosting the first annual spearfishing tournament and fundraiser, the North Florida Shootout, May 10-13th. The tournament is raising money towards placing artificial reefs offshore in an effort to promote and sustain our fisheries, hobbyist activities, and tourism in the area.

The Captain's meeting is the final chance to register for the tournament at Ancient City Brewery at 7pm on May 9th. The temperatures will be sinking through the 70s for the meeting, with 10-15 mph Easterly winds.

The dive days for the tournament are May 10th-12th. These forecasts are for out to 60 nautical miles and I will update the forecasts as the models change throughout the week.

Thursday winds will be out of the North between 5-10 mph, shifting to become east southeasterly in the afternoon hours. Expect afternoon temperatures in the mid to low 80s and 3-4' seas.

Friday the winds shift around to southerly, from the south southwest in the morning and the south southeast for the afternoon hours between 7-12 mph. Seas are expected to be 3-4'. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s, upper 80s when you get back to the dock.

Saturday expect southeasterly winds between 7-12 mph and 3-4'. There is a slight chance of showers (30%.)

Sunday the weigh in and awards ceremony starts at 10am at Comachee Cove Yacht Harbor. Weigh in line closes at noon. Sunday will be cloudier with a chance for showers that is still developing in the forecast - I will update this when the coverage and timing of the rain becomes clear.

Fish categories include Grouper, Cobia, Snapper, Flounder, Sheepshead, Amberjack, and Lionfish. Awards will be given for Top Dog, Best Boat/Team, Biggest Lionfish, Smallest Lionfish, Most Lionfish; Top Jr Angler; Top Mermaid; Top Freediver & Aggregate 1st Place For Each Fish Categories - making for 14 total trophies.

The North Florida Dive Club is a Nonprofit Organization formed 2017 to promote fellowship among Divers (Free & Scuba), Spearos and Underwater Photographers to sponsor Outings, Contests and Related Actives in furtherance of good Sportsmanship and Clean Living among the Members of this Club. To continue Diving Education & Teach Underwater Safety, Promote Marine Conservation and Observe Courtesy/ Rights of ANY & ALL Fishermen.

