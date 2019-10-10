Northeastern Florida will wake up to mid to low 60s next 2 mornings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's here! For a little while, anyway.



We'll enjoy fall weather for about 72 hours. It started Thursday when drier, cooler air pushed into the southeast, clearing our skies out and holding our afternoon temperatures in the low 80s.

Thursday evening, Florida fall kicks into high gear, with most of the evening spent in the comfortable 70s and overnight low slipping into the 60s.

Friday morning we wake up in the low to mid-60s. Read that again. LOW TO MID 60s! It's pumpkin spice something time.

Amateurs to Florida fall will attempt the first boot-wearing of the season. Don't do it. Low 80s feels great and fall-like to the flip-flop wearing crowd, but if you tried it in boots, you are in sweaty toe central.

Friday night you can wear sleeves without a panic attack about whether you remembered to put on extra deodorant or not. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s around sunset, sliding down through the 70s for the evening hours.

If you are significantly younger and more fun than anyone we know and will be out past midnight, you might need a light jacket as we edge into the 60s. But you are young enough to be out after midnight, you probably don't care if you get chilly.

Saturday morning starts out in the glorious low 60s. Make plans to enjoy the cool, crisp hours before 9a.m. Expect sunny skies and temperatures warming into the mid 80s.

Fall goes back on hiatus Sunday afternoon, when we warm up into the upper 80s. Monday and Tuesday afternoon highs flirt with 90°. Stand down on the scarves -- we're about two or three cold fronts away from trying that.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.