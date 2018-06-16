Numerous storms develop to early Saturday afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Numerous storms and showers are in the forecast throughout the weekend. Saturday starts dry, but expect storms to develop early in the afternoon. We'll continue with a westerly flow of wind which will drive the Gulf Coast sea breeze to the east, therefore expect the earliest storms near I-75 before they move towards I-95 by mid-afternoon.

Heavy downpours and frequent lightning will be associated with the storms pop today. A few isolated storms will linger past sunset. High temperatures will reach the low 90s today with heat indices in the near 100°. Overnight temperatures will fall to the low 70s.

Sunday's high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s as a result of the mostly cloudy skies and early showers/storms that are expected to develop anytime between mid-morning and early afternoon. Showers will be more popular than strong storms, but heavy downpours and lightning can't be ruled especially during the afternoon. Expect northwesterly winds near 10 mph.

Storms chances continue as the workweek begins, however, Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the driest days of the week as high temperatures reach into the upper 80s.

