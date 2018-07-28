Numerous thunderstorms interrupt hot, partly cloudy Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Expect partly cloudy through Saturday afternoon as high temperatures soar to low to mid 90s with a southeasterly flow of wind at 5-15 mph. Scattered storms will develop during early to mid afternoon hours mainly west of I-95.

The Atlantic and Gulf Coast sea breeze fronts will push inland creating these slow-moving thunderstorms that will also produce locally heavy rainfall into the early evening hours. In addition to frequent lightning, these storms could deliver rainfall amounts between 1-3".

The storms will gradually subside after sunset as temperatures dip into the mid-70s overnight under mostly cloudy skies with humid conditions. Another more widespread and intense round of afternoon and evening storms are expected to develop Sunday. The stormy pattern continues as the workweek begins.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.