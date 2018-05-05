Rip Current warnings in effect for beaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a High Rip Current Risk, which is in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday.

NWS officials said the rip currents will be life-threatening. Surf may also be occasionally rough due to onshore winds near 15 mph.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occurs most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers.

Beach-goers are urged to heed the advice of lifeguards and the beach patrol and pay attention to flags and posted signs.

Experts advise you to swim near a lifeguard.

If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don't fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline.

If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current.



