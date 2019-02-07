Ocearch looking for white sharks offshore Jacksonville

White shark about 21 nautical miles off St. Augustine Beach Photo taken during aerial whale survey on Jan. 29.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - White shark research team Ocearch is back with another expedition that starts this weekend here in Jacksonville.

Visitors can tour the research vessel M/V OCEARCH in downtown Jacksonville Friday and Saturday before the boat sets off.

Researchers will be sailing between the coast and Gulf Stream looking for sharks in what is called the North Atlantic Shared Foraging Area (NASFA).

Years of tracking data from satellite tags show all of the tagged large sharks migrate between Cape Canaveral, Florida and North Carolina in the winter.

The team hopes this season will be more successful tagging sharks compared to last season when abnormally cold water and rough seas made for an elusive search.

The expedition starts in Jacksonville and will end in Savannah on March 2.

Twenty five researchers will travel aboard the M/V Ocearch research vessel assessing shark health and mounting tracking devices to better understand the North Atlantic white shark.

Expedition NASFA will fish areas where six white sharks recently reported their location between Florida and South Carolina.

Metals in the water can impact shark physiological processes. Assistant professor of marine sScience at Jacksonville University, Dr. Bryan Frank, will be aboard to capture shark samples from that could provide more information on how sharks deal with stress.

This expedition is just the start of several more in 2019. Other planned expeditions will head to Massachusetts and Nova Scotia.

Last year Ocearch discovered a new hot spot off Nova Scotia when seveb sharks were tagged in the cold summer Canadian water.

This second trip to the south shore of Nova Scotia will provide a clearer picture of white shark populations in an area previously not recognized as white shark habitat.





