October weather means nor'easter winds and showers

Not like last week, warm, breezy with a few showers today and tomorrow.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Last week's late summer heat, we had afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s! Whew! Have cooled, slightly. We will see additional cooling today, Tuesday, as gusty northeast winds build. These northeasterly winds will also bring onshore a few brief, yet heavy, downpours.

Not everyone will see downpours, they will be rather random and mostly along the coast.

Forecast models don't even have a timing on when the rains may appear. Typically, northeasterly winds will bring in Coastal showers in the morning hours, with the shower chance increasing in the inland areas later in the day.

Gusty winds will also increase coastal tides, which will run about 1' (or less) above normal. This is nothing serious, but those living along the Intracoastal waterway will see water levels covering some flats.

Surf will also run between 3-5' and rip current risks will remain elevated.

After a brief threat of showers on Tuesday–Wednesday through Friday will see calmer winds, sunnier skies and back to more heat. Afternoon highs will be back in the 90s.

The next big threat of rain will not arrive until this weekend, but more on this later.

10-Day Forecast

