Off-and-on wet pattern returns for weekend across NE FL, SE GA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A few passing rain bands will continues through Saturday morning across portions of Southeast Georgia as result a front draped across the area. That front will also help trigger some storms this afternoon in and around the Jacksonville Metro area.

The highest rain chances will focus across SE GA and NE FL generally north of the I-10 corridor. The storms will move slowly, so localized flooding may become a problem for isolated locations that receive more than 2" of rain.

Areas south of I-10 will experience sea breeze induced storms during the late afternoon and evening hours. Most these storms will develop between the St. Johns River and I-75 corridor. While today's storms aren't expected to be severe, a few storms may produce winds near 40 mph.

High temperatures will trend a bit cooler than recent days due to mostly cloudy skies with highs generally in the lower 90s. Heat index values will range in the lower 100s.

Low temperatures will continue to range generally near to just above normal in the low/mid 70s.

Expect another round of rain and storms Sunday with wet pattern continue through next week.

There's a moderate risk for rip currents today and tomorrow as winds will become onshore near the coast with the east coast sea breeze each afternoon.

